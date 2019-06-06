Kudzai Chikiwa, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO woman is appealing for assistance from well-wishers to raise US$12 000 for her 19-year-old brother to undergo an emergency heart surgery in India.

Ms Leanne Roberts from Queens Park East suburb told The Chronicle yesterday that her brother, Miguel Da Silva, suffers from constrictive pericarditis, a condition that causes difficulties in breathing.

Ms Roberts said her brother was born with the condition and he dropped out of school due to his worsening condition and the family is failing to raise the required money for him to be treated.

“The condition is worsening every day and for now he is just staying home as his condition does not allow him to walk for more than 200 metres,” she said.

Ms Roberts said to ease mobility, sometimes her brother uses a wheelchair.

She said they were advised at Mater Dei Hospital to take him to India for treatment.

“He will have to go to India where we got the lowest quotation.

“We have tried to organise the money as a family but we could not reach the required target,” she said.

“Well-wishers can contact his mother Latora Roberts on 0784253803 for EcoCash transfers or use Steward Bank Account 2001444510.”

The family, Ms Roberts said has since launched a Facebook campaign to raise the required amount.

“The campaign is called Fundraiser for heart operation for Miguel Da Silva. We will be giving people an update of the money being raised.

“We also created it for transparency so that people may know how we are progressing,” he said.

