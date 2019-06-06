Showbiz Reporter

THOSE who missed Jah Prayzah and Winky D in action at the ZITF Shutdown gig in Bulawayo in April have been given another opportunity to witness the two music industry giants in action.

The two will be in the city this Saturday where they are billed to perform at the “Ziyawa kuEcoCash” promotion first monthly draw at the Bulawayo City Hall.

The live draw, a free for all event, will see the two artistes sharing the stage with Iyasa.

The draw is expected to start at 10AM with a lot of spot prizes on offer.

All people need to be part of the draw is to transact on EcoCash and earn points.

Speaking ahead of the draw, Winky D urged fans to attend the draw in their numbers.

“Gafa rapindira. I’ll be back in Bulawayo this weekend with a bang for the EcoCash promotion. A lot of prizes including a house, stands, cows and goats will be won so come in your numbers on Saturday,” he said in a video drop.