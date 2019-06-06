Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

WITH just a year as a solo artiste, Outfit Band member, Mimmie Tarukwana recently bagged a nomination at the forthcoming Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAAs) in the Outstanding Newcomer across all genres category.

To show that she is a force to reckon with, the songbird, who is rapper Asaph’s young sister, was also nominated for the Skyz Metro FM Music Awards in two categories (Best House Song and Female Artiste of the year) last year for her house track titled Khetha ft. Reverb7.

Unfortunately, she lost out to Novuyo Seagirl.

However, all hope is not lost as RoilBAA adjudicators have also spotted her talent. For the RoilBAAs, she is nominated with rapper Lady EEF, Skyz Metro FM presenter Cedric Msongelwa aka Khekhe, Ronald Sgeca and Tebza.

The soft spoken Mimmie, who described herself as a versatile artiste, said she was pleased to have been nominated again.

“I feel so honoured to see my work being recognised. Just last year, I released my first single and first video so to be recognised by RoilBAA judges is a privilege,” said Mimmie.

She said the RoilBAA nomination has made her realise that she is doing something right.

“This nomination has shown me that I’m doing something right. I’ve realised that I’m putting in the work and if I continue doing so, who knows how far I’ll be in future.

“The nomination is also encouragement to other emerging artistes that it’s possible to be acknowledged.”

The artiste, who celebrated her 25th birthday last month, said she is inspired by her brother Asaph, all-female Imbube group Nobuntu, the late Whitney Houston, R&B superstar Beyoncé, Shekinah and Nigeria’s Mr Eazi.

To also show that Mimmie is destined for greatness, she was earlier this year shortlisted to be part of Mr Eazi’s emPawa project where she recorded a single and video.

She received $3 000 for the project and released her single titled Selfish in March. She was the only musician from Bulawayo who made it into the top 100 emerging artistes from Africa.