One of the many complaints regarding the service we get from mobile networks is simple; when subscribers complain about poor service, there are many occasions when nothing is done. This is when consumers should elevate whatever issues they have to POTRAZ, the regulator of mobile networks. The problem is a significant number of subscribers don’t even know what POTRAZ is and the recent Consumer Satisfaction proves as much.
77% of
survey participants answered no to the question, Do you know about POTRAZ? In Rural areas only 19% of consumer
households knew about POTRAZ and it the gap wasn’t that great when it comes to
urban areas (27%).
Of the 23%
who did know about POTRAZ, only 33% actually knew what POTRAZ’s roles are. If
we take a deeper look at those who know what POTRAZ’s role is, only 27% know
that POTRAZ stands to promote interests of consumers.
If
consumers don’t know where to go when they have a problem there’s a big chance
that some (if not most) of these problems will go unsolved.
As much is
acknowledged in the employee feedback survey which sees 25% of the employees
that participated feeling that POTRAZ hasn’t applied enough effort to be known
in terms of its mandate. Last year, POTRAZ hosted a number of roadshows around
the country in order to increase awareness of their organisation and hopefully
by the next time they do another one of their surveys, more consumers will know
that they exist and more importantly why they exist.
At the end
of the consumer satisfaction report POTRAZ promised they would do simplify educational
messages for the ordinary consumers to fully understand the role of POTRAZ… We
will see.
