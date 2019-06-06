The Telecel Board has sent out a press release to the effect that Francis Mawindi has been suspended from the Telecel Board of Directors with immediate effect.

The Telecel Zimbabwe Board of Directors wishes to inform all stakeholders that a resolution has been passed for the suspension of Mr Francis Mawindi from holding office of Telecel Zimbabwe Board of Director effective the 6th of June 2019, pending final Resolution by the Shareholders in terms of the Companies Act.

This is following Francis Mawindi’s serious breach of the common law fiduciary duty of confidentiality and to act in the best interests of the company through communicating and misrepresenting confidential company information







By order of the Board