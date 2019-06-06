The less nagging customers you have to deal with, the better you are at dealing with nagging customers it seems. POTRAZ’s Consumer Satisfaction Survey for 2018 is out and every mobile network operator not named Econet seems to have done a decent job when it comes to toll-free services.







Network Operator Household Consumers ratings of toll-free services (out of 7) Corporate Consumers ratings of toll-free services (out of 7) Telecel 5.66 5.50 NetOne 5.27 5.36 Econet 4.05 4.30

Toll-free

services which in this case are the support centres you call when you need

assistance from your mobile network operator. The consumer’s (both households

and corporates) surveyed by POTRAZ gave Telecel leading scores followed by

NetOne. Econet’s scores are pretty abysmal and if you’ve tried calling their

call centre you’ve probably experienced this first-hand.

The problem

for Econet seems to be their number of subscribers which far outweighs that of

the competition. They’ve tried to remedy this by creating self-service

platforms and using messaging bots on Facebook and human interaction on

Twitter, but at the time the survey was conducted, those who took the survey

expressed their displeasure.







This will

probably remain an issue as long as Econet has the lead they have in terms of

subscriber numbers, unless consumers take to the self-service platforms and

reduce the strain on call centres.

These

ratings are also quite interesting because they raise questions regarding how

fit Econet is to run a call centre for companies as they are now doing with

Omni Contact, when they have failed to run their own call centre.

Hopefully, Telecel and NetOne continue offering and bettering their toll-free service as the two networks need to keep every small advantage that they have over Econet. As it stands, it doesn’t seem Econet’s terrible toll-free rating has a huge impact on subscribers as they are still the most popular network.