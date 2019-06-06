Capt Mike Mukula, the chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Eastern Uganda has advised Afro Beat singer and the most popular musician of his generation, Dr Jose Chameleone to avoid politics to save his music career.

The singer real name Joseph Mayanja recently declared his intention to challenge Mr Erias Lukwago for the mayoral seat in Kampala city.

Chameleon also said recently that he had joined People Power Movement, a surging political pressure movement led by fellow singer-cum-politician, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

“My advice to my good friend Chameleon is go slow on politics. It will erode your financial base and could ruin your entertainment career. Don’t say I didn’t advise you. Take or leave it experience has taught me,” the former Soroti Municipality Member of Parliament, who claims to have resigned from active politics tweeted on Tuesday.

Comparing Chameleon to Tanzanian Bongo Flava recording artist and dancer Nasibu Abdul Juma alias Diamond Platnumz, Mr Mukula says the Befula singer has a bright future in music and not politics.

“Chameleon and I have been buddies for a long time and I love his music he has a bright future in music,” Mr Mukua said on Wednesday.

In his response, however, Chameleon responded to Mr Mukula in a tweet: “Thank you my great Friend. Great men pave way for greater men. Now that they didn’t, we shall pave our own way and for the greater men after us.”

The exchanges, however, came just hours after President Yoweri Museveni unfollowed Chameleon on twitter.

Mr Museveni had been following 24 people. Chameleon and Bebe Cool were the only Uganda artists the president was following.

Chameleone was part of the Tubonga Nawe song project that Mr Museveni used during his 2016 presidential campaigns.