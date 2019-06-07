Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The Bulawayo City Council says most sports bars around the city are not adhering to licensing regulations, closing well after their designated operating hours and running illegal backyard braai centres.

Council regulations stipulate that bottle stores close at 7.30PM, sports bars; 10PM while special restaurants must close at 12 midnight.

According to the latest council minutes, councillors noted a sudden rise in applications to open sports bars around the city, noting that those awarded continue to flout council regulations.

Making contributions regarding one application by Mostuff Mdala to open a sports bar in Pumula East, Councillor Donaldson Mabuto observed that by-law enforcement was lacking.

“A lot of sport bars are not adhering to opening and closing times. Sports bar owners are breaking these by-laws taking advantage of lack of enforcement. Most sports bars have illegal meat braaing centres and sadza is sold mostly in the back yards. These should be regularised after inspections and compliance. Council could collect revenue once regularised,” said Mabuto.

Another Councillor Tawanda Ruzive concurred saying the relevant by-law should be enforced.

Also flouting council by-laws noted Councillor F Javangwe were butcheries.

“(Butcheries) nowadays have a braai centre outside or at the back. Sadza is being sold too. What is council policy regarding such activities?” questioned Clr Javangwe.

Discussing the application by Mdala, Alderman Siboniso Khumalo supported the application saying a sports bar was needed in the area to reduce fouling and criminal activities.

He said it was the responsibility of councillors to monitor all the activities and developments in their wards.

Alderman Khumalo said there was a need to regularise backyard braai centres.

He justified the sharp rise of backyard braai centres saying the economic environment was now forcing residents to engage in activities that would bring income to fend for their families. The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tinashe Kambarami, felt that relevant policies should be reviewed to complement the residents’ efforts.

“There was need to monitor and inspect some of the premises and regularise. In other countries such facilities are available. Sports bar closing times should be adhered to. Enforcement should be done even at night.”

He said the increase in applications for sports bars was a concern to residents.

“The city is now facing challenges with the advent of Vuzu parties. This makes residents apprehensive about the rising number of sport bars and night clubs applications,” he said.

In response, the Principal Town Planner explained that a document policy to regularise braai centres was being drafted.

The Chamber Secretary said the council will improve on enforcement efforts on bars.

“Improvements would be done on enforcement to cover a lot of areas. A policy review had been done to reduce the number of stand alone bottle stores in favour of bottle stores within supermarkets and sports bars which were believed to reduce fouling of the area. A policy on braai centres would be finalised and submitted to Council accordingly,” said the Chamber Secretary.