HIGHLANDERS midfielder, Denzel Khumalo, has gone AWOL (absent without official leave) from the Bosso camp, with sources saying he wants to force a move out of the club.

Khumalo, who has been relegated to the terraces due to lack of fitness and disciplinary issues, has only featured in two games for Bosso this season.

He started in the opening game of the season against Black Rhinos before being pulled out and then appeared in Match Day Eight when he featured as a substitute in their 0-0 draw against Herentals.

In both matches, the midfielder failed to stamp his authority.

Chronicle Sport has established that the midfielder missed last week’s training sessions and is yet to report for duty, with the last time he appeared at training being in the build-up to Bosso’s first win of the season, 1-0 against TelOne.

“Denzel is frustrated and wants out of the club. Before he disappeared from training, he told us that he feels he’s being overlooked and says no matter how hard he trains, he is not being considered. Some are saying he has gone to South Africa,” said one of the player’s friends.

Besides being “unfit”, there were unconfirmed reports that indiscipline contributed to the absence of the player in the match day squad.

Khumalo, who has fallen down the order in the attacking midfield role where former national Under-20 players Bukhosi Sibanda and Divine Mhindirira have been regular features, is rumoured to have caught the interest of TelOne.

“He told us that he’ll be asking for a transfer in mid-season and move to TelOne,” said the friend.

Highlanders’ spokesperson Ronald Moyo confirmed Khumalo’s absence from camp.

“He (Khumalo) hasn’t been coming for training and I understand that the welfare manager (Vezigama Dlodlo) is seized with that matter. Obviously that being a technical matter, the welfare manager will brief his boss and the technical manager (Madinda Ndlovu) I’m sure will give you an update at the press conference tomorrow (today),” said Moyo.

Meanwhile, Highlanders will be hoping to continue their revival and make it three consecutive wins when they travel to Harare to face Yadah on Saturday.

Yadah are reeling in the relegation zone and searching for their second win of the season.

The odds favour Yadah to win at home against Bosso, who they are playing for the third time in Harare since being promoted into the Premiership in 2017. Yadah won 2-1 in the 2017 tie played in the capital and drew 0-0 in last year’s encounter.

Highlanders have won all league matches played against Yadah in Bulawayo.

Bosso have not been good travellers this season, only managing two points from a possible nine in their three visits to Harare. They drew 1-1 against Black Rhinos in the capital, lost 3-1 to Harare City at Rufaro Stadium and drew 0-0 with Mushowani Stars.

Castle Lager PSL Matchday 11 fixtures

Saturday: Herentals v Caps United (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Chapungu (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Highlanders (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v FC Platinum (Baobab)

Sunday: TelOne v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Hwange v Triangle United (Colliery), Mushowani Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Dynamos v Manica Diamonds (Rufaro Stadium).

