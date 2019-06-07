A number of Google apps are making the transition to the oh-so-popular dark mode with Google Keep and Google Photos being the most recent applications to get the feature.







Not all of the popular apps are getting the feature as the following don’t seem to have it yet:

Maps

Google

Calendar

Google Drive

For those of you with devices that have OLED displays, dark mode updates will probably come as welcome news since turning on the feature will allow you to save battery life and considering ZESA load shedding shenanigans, you’ll need to save every drop of battery you can.







By the Time Android 10 rolls out, most of these apps will most probably have a darker alternative as the next Android version is expected to come with a system wide dark mode.