Whilst apps usually get the job done in a more satisfactory matter, there are times when subscribers just can’t use applications. Why? Well, it may be because you have storage issues or you would rather not use your data to download yet another app.







Well, Yo Mix is available on USSD and if you want to buy more expensive bundles the old fashioned way then here’s how you can do it:

Dial *142# Select option 1 Purchase Bundles Select bundle period Select the allocation of voice minutes you need. Select the allocation of data you need. Select the allocation of texts you need. Confirm payment

USSD is the most accessible way for a service to be made available but with a very malleable service like Yo Mix that’s harder to execute and it shows. To get to the bundles with more allocations (e.g 20mins, 100SMS & 500MB) you have to go through two extra steps for each option. This was to be expected since you can only display so much using USSD so that’s not a huge issue.











The pricing for the data stays the same regardless of whether you’re making the bundle via USSD or in-app so if you’ve already used the application and you weren’t a big fan, not much has changed here, except the fact that there’s an extra channel to get the bundles.

The USSD availability also makes it available to people with feature (mbudzi) phones, though you’ll only be buying Voice and SMS as you won’t have any need for the data.