YOU know how they say a woman’s hair is her crown and glory? Do they also say what type of hair? Is it the natural hair, is it a weave, is it long or short or is hair just hair? Hair is such a big deal to women. You’ll find one-year-olds with weaves and wonder what in the world the mother was thinking! I know of mothers who have to plait their daughters’ hair while they sleep or follow them around all day just to finish off their hair do. Such chest pains! I could never be able to do that.

Could it be the Bible in 1 Corinthians 11 verse 15 which says: “But for a woman, if her hair is abundant, it is a glory; for her hair is given to her for a covering” that makes women fuss over hair so much? Some people think you’ve gone broke when you decide to cut your hair. Especially now that things are generally expensive, it’s easy to assume that trips to the salon have become pricey. It could be so but sometimes it’s really out of choice.

I’ve noticed a significant number of women going for the cut life these days. Long hair is no longer a status symbol and it’s really okay to strut around with short hair. I recently had my big chop and to be honest, it was one of the most random things I’ve done in a long time. I had wanted to cut my hair for the longest time. My mother would constantly tell me that I’d still look pretty in short hair, I believed her, but it wasn’t about that. I guess change is just scary. Anyway, I just woke up one day and without even thinking about it, headed straight to my husband’s barber. I sat there calmly and watched the long hair fall off. I don’t regret the cut at all. I actually like my short hair and I’m always thinking about how I can style my cut for a fresh look.

And no, I don’t wear heavy make-up, big earrings and bright red lipstick (all the time). There’s this misconception that a hair cut makes you look plain so you have to compensate with make-up. I’m pretty sure the same way you’d wear your make-up with long hair would work just fine. Long hair doesn’t guarantee you’ll look good anyway. Some people wear 24 inch long Peruvian hair but look like they were run over by a train.

I think the verse in 1 Corinthians is taken out of context. The verse doesn’t say women should have long hair to be in favour with God. It says if a woman has an abundance of hair, then it is a glory to her because her long hair could be used as an additional covering. This verse being misunderstood has stirred up a lot of envy and self esteem issues among women.

I’ve seen girls in varsity hating the next girl because she has natural long hair or she (or her boyfriend) could afford expensive weaves. Absurd I know, but it would happen.

I’ve never been a fan of weaves, wigs in particular but I’d be lying if I said I’ve never worn a weave or a wig in my life. I don’t know. There’s just something about hair extensions that feels and seems fake to me. Especially when the hair comes to my face – it’s rather irritating. When it’s hot, I even get rashes on my face and neck. It gets worse when combing and there’s hair all over the bathroom floor when you’re done.

I’ve tolerated braids better though. There’s just something about them that feels less fake. They somewhat give off a natural finish. That said, it’s about time women became comfortable in their own skin. Women need to start being confident in themselves. It’s long overdue.

The body shaming, constant comparison and competition must stop. The most important thing is making sure you pull of your hair (long or short), make-up and outfit flawlessly. I don’t know about you, but I’m going to be rocking my afro and it feels like I’m the chief executive officer of some international conglomerate.

