Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

ALL around the world, gin lovers will be celebrating World Gin Day today and Bulawayo gin drinkers are not being left out as celebrations have been lined up at The Smokehouse Bar and Grill (Busters Sports Club).

The local celebrations will start at 1PM with the bar offering gin tasting services. One of the event organisers said there would be over 10 gins to choose from and with US$10, one will get five gin and tonics.

World Gin Day is comme-morated on the second Saturday of June annually. It was founded by Neil Houston in 2009 as a way to bring his friends together to drink gin in Birmingham, England. Since then, the day has been comme-morated annually, reaching an even bigger audience and being celebrated in many countries.

Major worldwide gin brands like Gordon’s, Bombay Sapphire, Tanqueray, Beefeater and Seagram support the celebrations by running promotions throughout the week.