Crime Reporter

TWO cocaine peddlers who were recently arrested in Bulawayo after they were found in possession of 10 sachets of the dangerous drug have been sentenced to eight months in prison.

In a statement, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho applauded the public for information leading to the arrest of the two peddlers, Mlandu Moyo (31) of house number 12295 Nkulumane 12, and Ignatius Nkomo alias Bongani Moyo (32) of house number 3776 Gwabalanda, both in Bulawayo.

The two were charged for unlawful possession of cocaine as defined in Section 157 (1) (A) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23).

“Information was received to the effect that the duo was dealing in illicit drugs during odd hours in the Central Business District of Bulawayo. Detectives from Criminal Investigation Department Drugs and Narcotics carried out investigations which led to the arrest of Mlandu Moyo,” said Det Insp Chinho.

“Upon search, Nkomo was found in possession of four sachets of cocaine in his trousers pocket. He led the detectives to his (accomplice) Bongani Moyo’s place where six more sachets of cocaine were recovered.”

Det Insp Chinho said the two appeared at Tredgold Magistrates’ Court where they were charged and sentenced to eight and nine months imprisonment respectively.

In a separate incident, CID detectives from the Minerals, Flora and Fauna, Bulawayo arrested Agreement Black (33) of 587 Mbubane, Bulawayo, for dealing in copper without a licence.

He was taken to court where he was fined RTGS$300.