Courtney Matende Midlands Reporter

A Gweru City Council parking marshal has been arrested for prejudicing the local authority of $1 after he allegedly pocketed money for parking and did not issue out a receipt.

Issac Chingwende has since been arraigned before the court on theft charges.

He was not asked to plead and was not placed on remand to allow the State to gather substantial evidence.

The case will proceed by way of summons.

The State’s case is that on May 31, 2019, at around 8am, detectives received information to the effect that Chingwende, who was on duty along Main Street near Midlands Hotel, was collecting money from motorists, but was not issuing them with City of Gweru prepaid parking receipts.

The court heard that detectives proceeded to Main Street and saw him receiving $1 from a motorist, but did not issue a receipt.

The detectives arrested him and recovered the $1.

Mrs Wadzanai Shayanewako appeared before the State.