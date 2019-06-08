Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

AGELESS Herentals forward, Innocent Benza, says Caps United will be making a fatal mistake if they underrate his team in their Castle Lager Premiership match at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Herentals are battling a second season syndrome, which has seen them picking just nine points, after posting a single win in 10 outings.

But, crucially, that victory came against Dynamos.

Today, they face second-placed Makepekepe in a match they will be ranked underdogs but Benza believes his team has a good chance of winning the tie.

“We haven’t done well so far this season. We all know it but one good thing about it is that we have been playing some good football,’’ he said.

“We have just been unlucky not to win most of the matches we ended up losing or drawing.

“We are a team with ambition and we know what it means to play against big teams such as Caps United.

“We will do all what it takes on the field of play to come out with a positive result against a team which is certainly one of the top favourites to clinch the league title.’’

The 47-year-old forward is the oldest player in the domestic Premiership.

He is yet to find the target this term but has already contributed three assists for his club who have scored only four goals this term.

He believes Herentals can draw inspiration from the fact that they have already done well against two of the the league’s giants — Dynamos and Highlanders.

“I think we have already shown that we can match the giants since we have managed to beat Dynamos and we also picked a point away to Highlanders.

“We have to make sure that we maintain that record against all the giants by getting a good result against Caps United.

“As players, we are determined to make our coach proud as well as bring smiles to the thousands who make up the Herentals family.”

The modest Harare club, who had a good debut season when they finished sixth last year, have been a pale shadow of the club they were in their maiden season.

But coach, Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva, says his team will rise from their challenges and be competitive again.

They will be missing utility player, William Kapumha, who is suspended after picking three yellow cards.

“I don’t think we are far off the mark. We may have struggled in the first few matches but we are definitely going up.

“We face Caps United knowing fully well that they are capable of outplaying us but we will deploy our troops in a way the opponents will find it difficult to overrun us,” said Mutiwekuziva.

He said either Gibson Chinobva or Joseph Chitavira will step in for Kapumha.

Makepekepe, who have garnered 22 points, could go back to the top should leaders Chicken Inn fail to get maximum points against Harare City at Luveve today.

Goalkeeper, Prosper Chigumba, who has been sidelined by injury is back in the fold.