Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

A 20-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo is on the run after stealing US$24 000 and R120 000.

The money has since been recovered after the suspect phoned police from a hiding place to reveal where he had stashed it.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the case.

He said after realising that the law was about to catch up with him, the suspect phoned the police and told them where he had hidden the money.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police will not release more details so as not to expose the complainant to other criminals.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has recovered US$24 000 and R120 000 cash which had been stolen from a complainant in Bulawayo by a 20-year-old man who is currently on the run,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspect revealed to cops where he had stashed the money when it became clear that the net was closing in on him.

“It’s the police who during the course of investigations had suspected that the man could have been the one who stole the money. During the course of investigations, he discovered that the net was certainly closing on him so he just decided to go into hiding and reveal where the money was hidden. He used a cellphone to reveal where he had hidden the money and police recovered the stolen money,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said police will not release details of the complainant to protect his or her identity.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police were also investigating where the complainant got the money.

He said police were concerned about members of the public and business proprietors keeping large sums of money as this exposes them to criminals.

“We have said this time and time again that it’s not safe to keep large sums of money at a business premise or at home. We are also concerned about those who travel with large sums of money in their vehicles because there is a likelihood of one losing that money due to attacks by criminals.

"Also there is a possibility of information leaking resulting in the person being traced. It's very risky to be in possession of such huge amounts of money be it in business or residential premises," said Asst Comm Nyathi.