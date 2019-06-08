Descent Dube, Sports Reporter

FILABUSI United FC is facing an uphill battle when they take on FC Platinum U19 in a Central Division One Soccer League match at Mthwakazi Ground today.

The Godlwayo-based team is yet to collect maximum points in its maiden season having recorded six draws and four losses.

Ironically, Filabusi is one of the most vocal and sarcastic teams in the country on micro blogging site Twitter but struggles to replicate their online performance to the field of play.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum is having a mixed season so far and will start the match as favourites after winning by a 3-1 margin against Gokwe North in their previous encounter.

Filabusi neighbours, The Venue, are at the bottom of the log with five points after winning one match in 10 encounters.

The Maphisa-based side is yet to find a replacement after they parted ways with coach, Admore Sibanda.

At the top of the log is Gweru-based side, Sheasham FC, Vumbachikwe and ZPC Munyati FC who are on each other necks in a bid to get promoted to the Premier League.

It is not looking good for Shabanie Mine as the former top league side is 11 points behind leaders, Sheasham, who are on top with 23 points. — @DecoDecent2