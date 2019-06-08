THE popular Tuku Memorial Golf Tournament which is held annually at Montclair Hotel and Casino will take place on June 22 sadly without the iconic and internationally renowned musician, the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi who would grace the event.

This year’s event will be a special tribute show to honour Tuku, who is Zimbabwe’s first musician to be accorded a national hero status. It will be incorporating the golf tournament to be held during the day.

The show will be headlined by the Black spirits with a special ensemble of Dr Mtukudzi’s protégés in Mbeu and his Mhodzi Band and Tocky Vibes, both of whom went through the musical paces and were hand-held by Dr Tuku himself as they established their careers.

The show will also feature one artiste, Alexio, who has remained solid over the years and has also featured as a supporting artiste for SaManyanga during his Montclair Tours.

“This event has been on the Montclair calendar for the past 6 years every month of June and Oliver Mtukudzi had always performed to exception, but sadly the music fraternity was robbed of one of its best gifts.

“The show has been going on for the past six years and Tuku would have loved to see it flourish and grow even bigger. It’s sad that this time around he will not be there. We would have loved to hear his latest and grand old time offerings as usual,” said Tuku Music manager, Walter Wanyanya.

Montclair’s general manager, Brian Nyakutombwa said he was happy with the progress made so far.

“We are happy with the preparations made so far. It’s sad that this year’s event will be without the superstar. We have hopes that in future the line-up of artistes will be bigger and possibly include some big international names. We also hope that together with Tuku Musik we will be able to host the Tuku Memorial Golf Tournament yearly. For us, it is an honour and pleasure to continue being associated with Tuku Music in the furtherance of Dr Mtukudzi’s music legacy,” he said.

The event has over the years brought together scores of people across all walks of life to the majestic Nyanga where Montclair is nestled. Revellers will have the time of their lives.

“The weekend opens up with a warm up dancehall session in the Top Bar Lounge on the Friday night with leading dancehall DJs Abisha Palmer and 2badd, followed by the Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday morning,” he added.

Local and international tourists take the opportunity to explore Nyanga’s scenic sites such as Mtarazi Falls and Skywalk as well as Nyangombe Falls among other places.