Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

A Chitungwiza man has been fined $100 for assaulting his friend following an altercation involving RTGS$3.

Michael Chari (30) was convicted on his own plea when he appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Tendai Mutamba.

He risks spending 30 days in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

Prosecutor Mr Farai Katonha proved that on May 24 at around 2am at Chibanguza Nite Club Unit N, Seke, Chari had a misunderstanding with his friend, Tapiwa Dambakushamba, whom he accused of stealing his $3.

This prompted Chari to injure his friend’s tummy with a sharp object, causing some minor wounds.

The case was reported to the police, leading to Chari’s arrest

Meanwhile, three women were also fined $80 each for assaulting a neighbour they accused of gossiping.

Diana Muzondiwa (23), Priscilla Thompson (22) and Mercy Tarugarira (23) pleaded guilty to assault charges before magistrate Mrs Sharon Rakafa.

On May 15, the trio pounced on Tatenda Bamusi, whom they accused of spreading lies that Thompson was dating a married man. They pushed and shoved Bamusi, hitting her against the wall.

The three only stopped the assault upon realising that Bamusi had fallen unconscious. Bamusi sustained a swollen forehead and a bruised head as a result of the assault.