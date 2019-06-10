Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

Mushowani Stars 1- 2 Bulawayo Chiefs

A LAST-MINUTE penalty converted by Hussein Zvakavapano enabled Bulawayo to snatch the full set of three points from Mushowani Stars in this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The visitors had taken the lead through Farau Matare in the 19th minute and Mushowani equalised through Sylon Chigwerengwe in the 40th minute and the match seemed headed for a draw until the 90th minute when Chiefs’ Takunda Muzuva was brought down inside the box.

And up stepped Zvakavapano to fire the resultant spot-kick home to secure the three points for the visitors from Bulawayo.

Mushowani Stars had better ball possession but failed to capitalize on the numerous chances they created and were punished for that.

Chiefs’ coach Farai Tawachera said the win was good for his side nd they hope to do well in their next game against champions FC Platinum.

“The win means a lot to us and we are hopeful that it will motivate the youngsters for our next match at home against FC Platinum. We have a very good youthful side which has a lot of potential… There is more to play for and we are happy with the maximum points,” said Tawachera.

Mushowani Stars coach Newman Mashipe rued the missed chances and believes they need to work hard ahead of their next match against Hwange.

“We were in control of the situation and had our chances but we failed to utilize them and we got punished. The game was evenly balanced and I hope we need to work extra hard so as to improve on our conversion rate.

“We are managing to score at least a goal in our matches and we need not to concede as much. There is need for mental strength which I think is lacking to my players. We can’t manage to remain focused as most of our goals are coming in the last quarter,” said Mashipe.

The match got off a to a slow start but Mushowani Stars’ Sunny Saware was the first to test the Bulawayo Chiefs rearguard with a shot that did not trouble David Bazabani, in goals for the visitors, in the ninth minute.

But Chiefs opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Matare managed to beat two Mushowani Stars defenders through pace, leaving goalkeeper Admire Masuku to fire the ball home.

However, the home side managed to equalize five minutes before the breather through Chigwerengwe.

Teams

Mushowani Stars: M. Masuku, C. Nyakope,

S. Savare, C. Muvuti, M. Doley, W. Tafa, C. Dzingai,

K. Kapikimyu, T. Mutandi (C. Zimhondi 54th min), S. Chikwerengwe (T. Joseph 70th min),

E. Katema.

Bulawayo Chiefs: D. Bazabani, B. Mpofu,

P, Sibanda, N. Mkolo, S. Dube, T. Muzuva,

L. Ndlela, M. Dube, M. Bhebhe, S. Mhlanga,

F. Matare.