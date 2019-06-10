Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

IN-FORM Zimbabwean professional golfer Ryan Cairns was in top form as he finished tied on position six at the Sun City Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa, on Friday.

Cairns has been in good form as he has now managed to make his fourth cut in a row after some good outing in the Zanaco Masters, Investec Royal Swazi Open and the Mopani Redpath Zambia Open has improved hi order of merit standings.

Going into Friday’s round, the Royal Harare-based professional was on two-under 214 and he closed with a level par 72 to tie up with Jaco Ahlers, Keith Horne, Rhys West and Neil Schietekat.

For his efforts, the Zimbabwean pocketed R28 800 to take his 2019-20 totals earnings to R94 950.

South African Garrick Higgo won the tournament at seven under par 209 to walk away with R158 000 as Ockie Strydom was second.

The tournament was first played in 2016 but it has a predecessor called the Nashua Golf Challenge which was played from 2007 up until 2011 and was held at the Gary Player Country Club although from 2007 to 2009 the second round of the Nashua Golf Challenge was played at Lost City Golf Course.

From 2012 to 2015, the Sun City Challenge was held at Lost City before returning to Gary Player Country Club from 2016.

Keith Horne and Adilson da Silva are the only players who have won the title twice. Horne won in 2008 and 2015 while Da Silva, the Brazilian who has made his home in South Africa, won in 2011 and 2013.

Da Silva also holds the lowest winning score of 14-under in 2011 with a brilliant closing 63 on Gary Player Country Club.

Horne carded 13-under for his 2015 victory.