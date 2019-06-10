Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

CHROME miners have appealed for increased Government support to ensure maximum exploitation of the resource and contribution to economic development of the country.

Chrome Producers’ Association representative, Mrs Lindi Mpofu, who is also Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation (ZMF) vice president, said the country stands to benefit immensely if more support was given to small scale producers.

She said the recent 35th International Chromium Development Association (ICDA) annual conference in Victoria Falls raised critical pointers that should be quickly followed by action.

Major challenges border around commodity pricing disputes, lack of technology across the industry, as well as lack of beneficiation and value addition mechanisms for the sector.

Mrs Mpofu said adequate Government interventions would quickly solve these challenges and assist the sector to steer economic growth.

“Chrome miners require Government support in promoting diversification and integration of the chrome industry into the mainstream economy and ensuring that the sector contributes fully to the economic development of the country. Enhancing quality and international best practices in the country’s chrome sector, particularly pricing structure, will assist the growth of the industry,” said Mrs Mpofu.