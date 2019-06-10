EP Elephants rounded off their campaign with a handsome 43-15 thumping of Zimbabwe Academy in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge at Villager Rugby Club in Claremont.

The men from the Bay ran in seven tries to two to complete their fourth victory of the campaign.

In the context of what is essentially “quarter-finals” weekend, this match had little meaning besides the fact that the Zimbabweans would have wanted to notch a first win. They had come close to victory on occasions this season only to be cruelly denied.

But this EP Elephants side had shown much improvement on their last campaign and were clearly determined to finish off their tournament on a high.

They ran up handy lead of 24-3 by halftime and that was enough for them to secure an easy win in the second half.

Flyhalf Oliver Zono scored 11 points with a try and three conversions.

The Elephants backline had a superb day scoring four more tries through flyhalf Martin du Toit, left-wing Riaan Arends, centre Sherwin Slater and full-back Tristan Fourie. EP’s other scores came from hooker Mihlai Mpafi and No 8 Stephan de Wit.

Flyhalf Jeremiah Jaravaza kicked a first half penalty for Zimbabwe Academy, while left-wing Sam Phiri and full-back Jafnos Chiwanza scored tries after the break. — SuperSport