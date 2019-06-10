Multiple hit maker, Elorm Adablah, popularly known in the showbiz as EL, has released a video to his hit banger dubbed ‘Higher’.

The ‘Higher’ music video gave highlights of some spectacular ritual activities in indigenous settings, portraying the African culture with colour.

Lyrically, ‘Higher’ is an inspirational anthem that projects the virtue of keeping one’s hopes alive in the creator for granting success on the lives of people. It generally speaks about conferring dependability on the creator for better luck.

The video a coastal setting of people lined-up and claded in red and black to offer some spiritual obligations.

‘Higher’, described by EL was part of his projects dubbed the West African Vibes (WAVS), an album aimed to entertain music enthusiasts.

The ‘Koko’Hit maker in the ‘Higher’ video used audio-visuals which was ritualistic in nature by a way of communicating to the Supreme Being.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, EL told his fans to expect more melodious hit bangers from him this year.

The Hip Hop sensation thanked his fans and all music lovers for making him produce more hit songs.