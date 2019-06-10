‘Freedom’ is here at last! That is the new and inspiring composition by Ghanaian songstress, Lady Jay.

‘Freedom’, a timeless classic, is an inspiring song that promotes the need to remain hopeful during dark times.

It contains a powerful message that is targeted at people of all ages, gender, religion, colour and nationalities. The video was shot by Wahala Entertainment in the Eastern Region of Ghana in a picturesque setting.

The video has a beautiful message that can be seen through different symbols and can be related to events in Ghana today and throughout history.

Wahala Entertainment signed ‘Lady Jay’ last year after she returned from Canada where she studied music business.

Since then, she has released two singles and music videos titled ‘We Tried’ featuring Ria Boss and ‘Let Me’ featuring SSUE.

She has also been working on her famous live music show ‘Magic Dream’ held at Zen Garden.

Her ‘Magic Dream Freedom Concert’ will be on Saturday, June 15 at the Zen Garden in Labone and it is said to be one of the biggest events of the year!

‘Freedom’ was premiered on 4SYTE TV last Friday, followed by its official release in Ghana on June 1. The international release on iTunes, Spotify, and all stores will be done today.

Lady Jay told the media that “‘Freedom’ is an anthem to all African people and is a song that I hold very close to my heart”.

She also disclosed that the ‘This is Africa’ si will be released later this year and is going to be the biggest project for both Wahala Entertainment and Lady Jay.