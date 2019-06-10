Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

Hwange 1 – 2 Triangle

HWANGE FC’s woes continued yesterday when they slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after falling to visiting Triangle at the Colliery Stadium.

Hwange fans wore despairing faces after the match, as the reality of possible relegation seemed to hit them.

Triangle couldn’t care less about Hwange’s alarming slide, as they have seemingly turned the corner after a difficult spell of their own. Yesterday’s win was Triangle’s second on the trot.

The visitors settled down late in the match, as the hosts dictated the pace in the opening 20 minutes during which their goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu made several spectacular saves to deny Gilbert Zulu and Arlton Ndlovu.

The Sugar Boys only became sweet in the last five minutes of the opening half with their first corner which Trevor Mavhunga rose high to connect into the back of the net in the 41st minute.

However, their lead was short lived, as Hwange drew level from the spot kick on the stroke of half time after referee Thembinkosi Sibanda adjudged that Triangle defender Arnold Chivheya handled a goal bound shot from Ernest Gwitima inside the box. Gwitima took responsibility and converted with ease.

An uncharacteristic blunder by anchorman Andrew Chuma in the 61st minute saw Triangle restoring their lead after his back pass to goalkeeper Taimon Mvula was intercepted by big striker Norest Charumbira, who collided with Mvula in the box as he went for the kill.

Again the referee again didn’t hesitate to point to the spot and Timothy January slotted home.

Hwange coach Nation Dube lamented the blunders his players have made a habit of making.

“It’s painful because if you check we always lose games due to silly mistakes. The morale is also low due to previous losses, but we have to rise and not give up,” said Dube.

Taurai Mangwiro, the Triangle coach was happy with his team’s resurgence.

“It’s an important win because Hwange is a good side. The win gives us confidence going forward as we also had a lean spell before winning twice on the trot now,” said Mangwiro.

Teams

Hwange: T Mvula; K Matake (A Banda 47th min); N Chinyerere; F Chindungwe; G Ndlovu; A Chuma (V Kawe 74th min); E Nhkulungo; A Ndlovu; S Gadzikwa; G Zulu (D Maphosa 61st min) ; E Gwitima

Triangle: R Mudimu; P Tonha; A Chivheya; D Dzvinyai; K Chigwida; T Mavhunga; G Bero; R Kawondera; T January; N Charumbira; C Dhuwa

