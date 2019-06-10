INDIA claimed an impressive 36-run win over Australia at The Oval in the first heavyweight clash of the World Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan’s fine 117, coupled with 82 from captain Virat Kohli and an entertaining 48 by Hardik Pandya, helped India post 352-5 in front of a boisterous crowd.

Australia, facing what would be a World Cup record chase, struggled to accelerate despite Steve Smith’s 69 as David Warner spent 84 balls making 56.

With wickets falling and the run-rate rising, Alex Carey hit a 25-ball half-century but it was not enough to stop Australia sliding to their first defeat of the tournament.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Adam Zampa with the last ball of the match to finish with 3-50 and Jasprit Bumrah took 3-61.

The end result might look like a tight scoreline but for almost the entire run chase Australia never looked as though they would come close to their target.

It was only in the late stages that they began to give India and their fans any mild concern, that courtesy of late cameos from Glenn Maxwell and Carey.

Australia face Pakistan at Taunton on Wednesday, while India, who have won their first two games, play top of the table New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday. — BBC Sport