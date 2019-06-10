Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

A 14-Year-OLD GIRL from Bulawayo on Monday told a court she had sex for two weeks with a vendor that she met in the city centre and he proposed to marry her.

Tatenda Chida (20) of Mzilikazi suburb pleaded not guilty to having sexual intercourse with the minor before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lesego Ngwenya.

He and was remanded to June 14 for continuation of trial.

The minor told the court that she ran away from home intending to go to Harare but she had no bus fare.

“I slept with Chida on the first day we met and he wanted sex every day, he also proposed to marry me,” said the minor.

“I spent the day at the rank (Renkini Long Distance Bus Terminus) looking for bus fare and I met Chida who asked me where I was going and told him that I’m looking for money to go to Harare,” said the girl.