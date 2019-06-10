Cape Town — Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool fans not to expect a flurry of transfer activity during the transfer window as signings will be kept to a minimum.

The Reds just missed out on the Premier League title before winning a sixth European Cup last week and such is the quality in the squad, Klopp admits it is getting harder to improve it.

Liverpool are known to be in the hunt for a new goalkeeper and two full-backs to provide cover, but Klopp is not expecting it to be the biggest transfer window in the club’s history.

A number of high-profile captures have been suggested in the media, but such talk appears to be wide of the mark.

“It is always more difficult the better the team gets [to improve it], but that’s a good sign,’ Klopp said.

“Transfers, we are not there to excite the people out there and think, ‘Wow, a new player!’ and stuff like that.

“The team is pretty well balanced, so that’s how it is. For sure, our plans are not for the public, that’s how it is.

“But will it be the biggest transfer window of LFC? No, probably not, but I think it would have been a surprise if I said yes.

“Our eyes are always open, we always look, but what happens if and when, there is nothing to say about in the moment.”

— Sport24.