Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) MP for Glen View South and the daughter of the late founding MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Vimbai Tsvangirai Java, has died four weeks after she was involved in a horror crash that claimed the lives of two MDC Alliance officials.

Only last month a close family friend had told Nehanda Radio that doctors were confident Vimbai “will make a full recovery” and that she had only “suffered superficial head wounds, broken left hand and broken pelvis.” The source had said “doctors say she will make a full recovery.”

Tsvangirai Java who was driving the car, was involved in a head on collision near truckers Inn just outside Kwekwe. The crash killed Paul Rukanda, who was Mrs Tsvangirai-Java’s campaign manager and Tafadzwa Mhundwa, Mrs Tsvangirai-Java’s relative who was also an active party member.

Kwekwe’s Assistant District Administrator, Mr Clemence Muduma who was one of the first people to arrive at the scene said the Mrs Tsvangirai-Java was trapped together with the other occupants in the vehicle for close to 30 minutes.

“I called the fire fighters after efforts to retrieve them failed. The fire fighters came after about 30 minutes, and one person was confirmed dead by the police at the scene while the other is said to have died on admission to hospital,” he said.

Police in the Midlands confirmed the crash was as a result of an overtaking error by the driver of a Toyota Mark X which was driving towards Kwekwe.

Reactions

The opposition MDC tweeted: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad passing on of Glen View South MP and Women’s Assembly Secretary Hon. Vimbai Tsvangirai Java.”

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono: “Sad to hear about the passing of Vimbai Tsvangirai the MP for Glen View & daughter of former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

“She would drive to see me each time I wrote something she didn’t agree with about her father & we would discuss politics. Go well my friend and patriot!”

Journalist Maynard Manyowa: “Just learning of the tragic passing of a friend, a mother, a client. Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java. Last time i saw her spent an hour laughing & joking over tea.

“Heartbreaking to say the very least. Thoughts and prayers are with Apostle B Java, the wonderful kids & their family.”

Opposition LEAD president Linda Masarira: “My heartfelt condolences to the Tsvangirai family and @ MDCAllianceZW on the death of @ VTsvangirayi May the good Lord comfort you during this trying time. Rest In Power Vimbai # RIPVimbaiTsvangirai.”

MDC’s Jaison Matewu: “I am heartbroken to learn the passing on of Vimbai Tsvangirai Java the daughter of the Late Morgan and Susan Tsvangirai. Once more the people of Buhera and the MDC family have been thrown to the deep end.”

Academic Alex T Magaisa: “Sad to hear that Vimbai Tsvangirai Java is no more. She was the one Morgan Tsvangirai thought would carry the family torch in politics after him.

“A bright career had just begun before a cruel wind came. You fought tenaciously Masiziba but it was not to be. May God bless your soul.”