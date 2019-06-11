Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SONGBIRD Berita Khumalo has mourned South African house musician Nichume Siwundla who reportedly committed suicide last Thursday saying death has robbed the industry of a budding star.

According to SA media, Nichume, who was behind the 2017 hit Bhutiza, produced by Mobi Dixon, last Thursday jumped off a building in Johannesburg in an apparent case of suicide. She had apparently complained about having serious problems.

As South Africans came to terms with the death of Nichume, Berita took time to pour her heart out on social media mourning the late musician.

“My heart breaks. We were supposed to meet for lunch and chat, but due to scheduling, we never got up to it. Sometimes, we are so busy chasing the next and the next… that we don’t take the time to check upon each other,” posted Berita.

The musician, who was in Bulawayo last week, described Nichume, who had just released a single titled, Thobela with Mobi Dixon, as a very talented vocalist.

“She was a budding star. I remember the first time I listened and watched her perform live, her voice was as clear and crisp as on the record Bhutiza.”

She said she wished she had gotten time to know Nichume better.

“I wish we had connected and maybe we could’ve figured out how best to do this thing called life. At this point, no amount of regret can erase this event.

“My deepest condolences to the Siwundla family and to brother Mobi Dixon.”

This is the latest case of suicide by a Mzansi music star after the death of SA hip hop pioneer HHP last year.