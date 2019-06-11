Liquid Telecom recently compiled an interesting report on the African Digital Landscape in 2019.







The report includes the following:

Digital Initiatives to watch in 2019

Global Game Jam summary

Women in Tech and their experience

Building a pipeline of tech talent for Africa’s digital future

Moving with the times – Liquid CTO shares the challenges of being a first mover with new technologies

If any of those topics sound remotely interesting to you, you can download the African Digital Skills Report here.







