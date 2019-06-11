Fidelis Munyoro, Harare Bureau

OUTGOING Angolan ambassador Pedro Hendrik Vaal Neto yesterday urged MDC-Alliance to accept defeat, shun violence and work with Government in nation building.

Zanu-PF crushed MDC-Alliance, garnering over two thirds majority in Parliament, with President Mnangagwa wrapping up the Presidency in the July 2018 harmonised elections.

Speaking to journalists after bidding farewell to President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday, Ambassador Pedro Hendrik Vaal Neto urged the MDC-Alliance to learn to accept losing an election.

“Whenever opposition party loses in an election they must not work against their country but support the winner in the nation building,” he said.

“The opposition must accept the realities that they lost the elections. It is not easy to lose, but you have to accept that you have lost and give the opportunity to the ones who won to govern and even to give support.”

Ambassador Neto said losing an election does not mean losing the nationality. “You do not lose your identity.

“You still remain Zimbabwean hence you have a duty to work in favour of your country. Being in opposition does not mean that you become a foreigner.”

The MDC-Alliance refused to accept defeat attributing its loss to alleged rigging despite the fact that they lost in the country’s widely hailed electoral contest to date.

In 2017 Angola’s two biggest opposition parties rejected provisional results from an August 23 election that gave the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola a majority of votes.

Since losing elections last year, MDC-Alliance has resorted to violent acts of civil unrest and disobedience.

During the vicious and bloody events of August 1 last year and January this year, many lives were lost while businesses suffered huge losses in the name of exercising constitutional rights.

Ambassador Neto, however, said he was confident of an increased cooperation between his country and Zimbabwe going forward in view of the existing strong ties.

“The relationship between our two countries and our two people is very fruitful,” he said.

“We have worked together and the perspectives of our co-operation are growing. I think that Zim and Angola are poised for a greater integral co-operation in the future.”

Last week, Ambassador Neto expressed confidence that the economic reforms under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa will definitely shape the future of the country.

The relations between the two countries have remained cordial since the birth of both countries, Angola in 1975 and Zimbabwe in 1980.