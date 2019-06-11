Special Correspondent

Day of Russia is one of the youngest national holidays of the Russian Federation which has been celebrated annually on June 12, since 1992.

The Russian Federation has walked a long way since those days to become a modern democratic state with a well-developed economy, a key player in international politics.

This day symbolises the centuries-old historic path of the beloved motherland full of great achievements and victories. It is celebrated with national parades, concerts by famous musicians, kids’ activities, air shows, theatre festivals and firework displays across the country. The national award ceremony is one of the major events of these celebrations. Annually on June 12, President of the Russian Federation hands out state awards to outstanding Russian scientists, artists and social workers for their significant accomplishments in the previous year.

These official award presentations are broadly televised and attended by the most influential political figures.

Over the time the Russian National Day has acquired great importance and profound meaning for Russians and their compatriots abroad. Russia is proud of its achievements and creativity. The history has repeatedly shown that the Russian people due to their utmost moral fortitude, stamina and determination successfully passed through all the ordeals and trails. They have made an enormous contribution to the progress of modern civilisation, presented to the World with the greatest cultural monuments and masterpieces, developed the unique engineering, scientific and technological potential and experience, sharing it with the World, especially with developing countries.

Russia has been steadfastly defending its national interests, making dramatic breakthroughs toward a new political, economic and social order, not just adapting to changes, but achieving great success, overcoming difficulties by relying on a foundation of civic and ethnic harmony and bolstering its sovereignty. The Russian Governments has been pursuing a consistent policy of the country’s balanced development with an emphasis on promoting good governance and anti-corruption drive, strengthening the state and civil society active dialogue, increasing the quality of education and health care, law enforcement capacity to protect the law and human dignity.

Today Russia has achieved the highest level of funding for research and development since the Soviet times, has built an efficient system of development institutions and has gradually decreased the energy intensity of the Russian economy.

On the World arena Russia has remained a consistent advocate for promoting international relations based on the principle of equality, indivisible security as well as inadmissibility of double standards and supremacy of International Law. Russia is interested in finding mutually acceptable solutions to all crucial outstanding issues on the international agenda and ready for the political dialogue with all the sides. The events of the past few years have demonstrated the relevance of Russia’s role as mediator in solving serious regional problems using political and diplomatic means.

Russia has strong relationship with Africa. The first historic Russia-Africa Summit will take place in the city of Sochi, Russia on October 24, 2019. The initiative to hold a high-level meeting to discuss strategic issues of Russia-Africa partnership was taken by President of Russia H.E. Vladimir Putin and welcomed by current Chairman of the African Union, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt H.E. Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The event aims at strengthening cooperation between the Russian Federation and countries of the African continent and is expected to be attended by most African Heads of State.

On the sidelines of the summit, a representative business forum will be held to explore prospects of joint work in different areas.

The summit will be preceded by the Inter Parliamentary Conference “Russia Africa” to take place in Moscow on July 3, 2019, where Speakers of Parliament of the African states are invited.

Russia cherishes its all-weather friendship with Zimbabwe. Our political dialogue is excellent and makes a solid basis for further development of our multifaceted ties, first of all economic cooperation. In January 2019 the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe H.E. Emmerson Mnangagwa met the President of the Russian Federation H.E. Vladimir Putin. During the talks the two leaders discussed matters pertaining to promoting bilateral relations and current international and regional issues. The signed documents included an agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Zimbabwe on extradition and an intergovernmental agreement on mutual protection of intellectual activity results and intellectual property protection in the course of bilateral military-technical cooperation, as well as cooperation in the sphere of countering the legalisation (money laundering) of criminally obtained proceeds and the financing of terrorism, the project for developing the Darwendale platinum group metal deposit and the supply of fertilisers to African markets.

We are confident that the development of the Russian-Zimbabwean bilateral relations has bright future.