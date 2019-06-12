WhatsApp fans are facing a year of changes with some new features and controversial updates set to appear on the popular app.







There are several number of upgrades which could be coming soon and not all are going to be loved by the billions who access this service each day. So, if you are a huge fan of WhatsApp here’s all the biggest new features, upgrades and changes that could be arriving very soon.

First up let’s look at the GOOD news for WhatsApp users







Dark Mode

Dark Mode is one of the features that (perhaps, geeky) WhatsApp users continue to want in the app. WAbetainfo, who has a very good track record of knowing the ins and outs of what’s happening with WhatsApp, recently released some screenshots of the famous WhatsApp UI (User interface) with a darker colour. The app can clearly be seen with a black background and white text.

However, in a surprise new move, WAbetainfo is claiming this new option will be called Night Mode and not Dark Mode.

WhatsApp For iPad

WhatsApp is developing a standalone app for Apple’s tablet and WABetaInfo recently showed screenshots the app. It appears as if the iPad version of WhatsApp will allow users to view more information at once without the need to browse through as many menus.

Expect an announcement soon but a launch could coincide with Apple’s new iPadOS which should launch in September.

That’s all the good news but there are some less happy updates coming to fans soon.

WhatsApp adverts

It’s been rumoured for a while and now WhatsApp looks set to finally bring adverts to its popular messaging app. The Facebook-owned firm revealed the news during its annual Marking Summit in the Netherlands, with a rollout expected next year.

Photos of the way these new adverts will look have even been posted on several publications, giving fans a closer look at what’s to come.

The bad news is that it seems almost certain that there will be no way to switch them off or hide these paid-for messages which may prove to be hugely irritating.

Ending support for some phones

The messaging service has recently updated its support page,with all Windows phones losing the ability to access the service. The support for these devices will end after December 31, 2019 and will be closely followed by Android versions 2.3.7 or iPhone’s running anything older than iOS 7- with that block coming into force from February 1, 2020.

Justifying the decision to stop supporting these phones, WhatsApp said in a blog post:

As we look ahead to our next

seven years, we want to focus our efforts on the mobile

platforms the vast majority of people use. While these mobile devices have been an important part of

our story, they don’t offer the kind of capabilities we need to

expand our app’s features in the future. This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one in order to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using WhatsApp. If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer Android, iPhone, or Windows Phone to continue using WhatsApp.