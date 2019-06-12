In recent years, art-creating AI has pushed the boundaries of how we define art. This Grand AI Art competition challenges the African AI & Data Science community on Zindi to create original artwork and music track(s) using artificial intelligence (AI). The challenge is to create an original piece of artwork or music that leverages AI. There will be one winner for each category (visual art & music) and winners must be citizens of an African country and must be living in Africa.







Sign up at https://zindi.africa/competitions/ai-art. Awards will be presented to the winner at the exclusive AI Expo Africa VIP event on the opening night of AI Expo Africa in Cape Town South Africa on 3 September 2019 – with the music track(s) being played during the event and artwork on display. Both works will be auctioned during the exclusive networking/drinks reception event 4 September with proceeds going (50%) to the artist and (50%) to you guys at Starting Chance plus we would love to have you back at the event again.







What’s up for grabs?

1st prize in each category (music and visual art) will receive:

• 1 x VIP / full access ticket to AI Expo Africa worth

$650 including all refreshments and food

• $600 contribution to flights to Cape Town (limited to

economy flights only within Africa)

• $250 in total contribution for 2x nights hotel

accommodation in Cape Town

• 50% share in auction proceeds of the art works & music

with 50% going to the event charity, Starting Chance.

• A TV / Media Interview plus social media and press

release for winners

• Speaking opportunity in the case study track at AI Expo

• Valuable networking opportunities with largest AI tech

community in Africa

• Photography of the event will also be provided

2nd and 3rd placed creators will be given special mentions in press and social media. This competition is sponsored by The AI Media Group, creators of AI Expo Africa, and Cortex Ventures, Africa’s first AI only focused VC company.

