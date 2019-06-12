Business Reporter

THE 2019 annual Buy Zimbabwe Summit that was set to be held in Bulawayo this week has been postponed to next month. Organisers had initially scheduled to host the event between Thursday (tomorrow) and Friday (June 13-14).

“Buy Zimbabwe would like to inform its valued stakeholders that the 9th Annual Buy Local Summit, which was set for 13 and 14 June 2019 in Bulawayo has been postponed for tentatively 4 July 2019 at ZITF, Bulawayo. The change in dates has been necessitated by the clash in dates with the guest of honour, His Excellency President E. D. Mnangagwa’s other important engagements. The availability of the President is key to the success of the Buy Local Summit as it is a critical engagement opportunity for local companies as we seek to revive the economy,” organisers said in a statement yesterday.

Key business leaders, decision makers and Government officials are set to attend the indaba to discuss critical issues around the production of competitive goods by local industries.

The conference will run under the theme; “Enhancing local production, preference and market access through linkages and import substitution”.