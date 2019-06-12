Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IN what could be mind games, Egyptian football legend and assistant coach Hany Ramzy says the Warriors have all the attributes to cause a major upset when the two nations open their Total Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cairo on June 21.

The match set for Cairo International Stadium has been sold out and Ramzy believes the Warriors must not be taken lightly as they can cause a huge upset.

According to Goal.com, the Pharaohs’ assistant coach made the comments soon after Zimbabwe notched up a credible draw against Nigeria at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Nigeria, on Saturday night before flying to their tournament base in Egypt.

“We are monitoring the Zimbabwe team very well. They are known for their solid defence, quick attacks and for depending on long balls,” Ramzy said.

The host nation begins its search for an eighth African title against Zimbabwe on June 21, before games against DR Congo and Uganda on June 26 and June 30 respectively.

After the Egypt encounter, the Warriors will take on Uganda five days later before wrapping up their Group A matches against DRC on June 30.

Zimbabwe and Egypt have met 14 times, with the Pharaohs winning eight of the duels, including the debut match on August 28, 1984, which they won 1-0.

They have drawn four times, while Zimbabwe have managed just two wins; the first coming in a World Cup qualifier on December 20, 1992, when Peter Ndlovu and Agent Sawu’s strikes gave them a 2-1 win at the National Sports Stadium. Ramzy marshalled the Egyptian defence.

Warriors Afcon squad

Goalkeepers:

George Chigova, Edmore Sibanda, Elvis Chipezeze.

Defenders: Tendayi Darikwa, Jimmy Dzingai, Divine Lunga, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu, Ronald Pfumbidzai.

Midfielders:

Marshall Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba, Danny Phiri, Ovidy Karuru, Kuda Mahachi, Talent Chawapihwa, Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Thabani Kamusoko.

Strikers: Nyasha Mushekwi, Tino Kadewere, Evans Rusike, Knox Mutizwa