Usually when an African government shuts down the internet, it’s because people have had enough of incompetence and have decided to take to the streets to demand good governance. They don’t usually get that but that’s besides the point.
Ehiopia’s government is shutting down the internet because they don’t want students to be cheating during final exams, which is an interesting twist to the list of reasons a government decides to shutdown vital communication tools for.
A few weeks ago Somalia took a similar step in order to prevent students from cheating but this is definitely another sign of African governments continuing their trend of being extremely trigger-happy when it comes to shutting down the internet whenever they deem necessary.
