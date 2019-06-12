PBeing in the music industry for over a decade, Efya, a five-time award winning vocalist has promised to broaden the scope of her music to make the industry more competitive and advanced.

According to her, music evolves and there was the need to change trends to excite fans and music lovers across the globe.

She said most artistes were stuck to one style, adding that “human changes and each time, you need to know what will ‘wow’ your fans and audiences in order to satisfy their needs.”

Efya revealed this in an exclusive interview with Times Weekend in Accra on Wednesday, the artiste observed that music was like marketing and each time a singer had to craft rhythm and lyrics the artiste had to think of their fans and the public to determine what would thrill them.

“Music shouldn’t be just composing, it should be fan-based, as a singer you are not singing for yourself,” she said.

Performance

The multiple award winning vocalists noted that knowing one’s audience inspires the way one performs on stage.

She however, debunked assertion that good performance of musicians was attributed to intake of substance, saying “you will not need any substance to aid you when you are born as an entertainer, the action flows naturally.”

Efya who also hosts the annual Vitamilk Girl Talk concert stated that versatile artistes had to go any length to entertain fans and audiences, hence the reason for her breathtaking performances.

Female Vocalist

The “I am in love with you” hit maker first won the female vocalist award in the year 2014 then went on to win it for the fourth time in a row before Adina ended her streak in 2018.

She reclaimed her crown at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) which was held on Saturday, in Accra,

Beating Adina, Diana Hamilton, eShun, Cina Soul and Mzvee in the battle of vocals, made her the first female artiste to dominate a category at the VGMA.

Latest Track

The talented singer released her first single of the year, christened “Kingston Child.”

The track was produced by Lachaleur and written by her to talk about a sultry ballad pledge to a lover and also spelled out the need for timeless love.

The song serves as a second single which followed the release of her 2018 track dubbed “Mamee,” the song which featured Mr Eazi.

Efya recently signed a record deal with the United Kingdom (UK) based Jutland Records and was also nominated for Artist of the Decade.

She has released many hit singles including ‘Best in Me, Until the Dawn, Little Things, Forgetting Me, One of Your Own and Get Away’ and also collaborated with Akwaboah, Sarkodie and other great singers.

About Efya

Born, Jane Fara Fauzzier Efia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, she was formerly known in the music scene as Miss Jane.

The songwriter who was born in Kumasi began her singing career like most, in the church choir, but prior to this, Efya had dreams in film-making.

Her emergence in the music scene did not happen until 2006, when she auditioned and gained national recognition as a runner-up in “Stars of the Future” talent hunt show.

She gained a three-year recording contract with Charterhouse Production and was paired with Irene Logan as duet singers to treat the world with their exceptional vocal range.

The group rocked music lovers with ‘Unveiled’ album which was released in South Africa. After the contract ended she went solo to ride fans with her voice and music and performed at different shows while reading Theatre Arts, Directing and Music at the University of Ghana, Legon.

During that period, Efya amassed some following on social media and Africa before signing to ‘One Nation Entertainment’ in 2011; this sent her career to a greater level as she got countless gigs all over the country and beyond.

Album

In the year 2013, the multi-talented singer released her first mixtape dubbed “This Is Not the Album” and later released her debut album, titled “The Love Genesis” which she cleverly crafted and delved into the topic of love in a simple but breathtaking way.

The singer is currently working on her next album which many believed would blaze the music industry.

Advice

She advised young artistes to nurture their talents and craft their musical lyrics with rich content to uniquely brand themselves from what the current industry is producing.

Additionally the vocalist urged them to pursue their career till their efforts yield result.

Efya expressed gratitude for winning the female vocalist award and called on fans to patronise her art which was available in all digital media stores.