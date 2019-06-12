Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

Masvingo beauty, Gwandolin Chikambi, is set to represent the country at the Miss Goddess of the Universe pageant taking place in the Philippines at the Malolos Sports and Convention Centre in Malolos.

In the Philippines, the Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) Human Resource Management first year student who was recently crowned Miss Masvingo Ruby, will compete against other beauties from different countries.

The intercontinental pageant will be held next month with the beauty queen now working on her visa and travel logistics.

“I’ve been invited to Philippines from July 9 to July 20. I’ll be travelling to Harare soon to finalise my visa application and I’m so excited,” said Chikambi.

She said there was a lot of modelling potential in Masvingo which just needs to be supported.

“We have a number of girls in this province who have the potential to rule the world of beauty contests, but we lack support. I’d like to urge the corporate world to support us in order to unearth this talent,” she said.

True to Chikambi’s words, the reigning Miss World Zimbabwe, Hajirah Belinda Potts, hails from Masvingo’s Rujeko Suburb showing that the city indeed has potential.

Chikambi said Potts’ win last year had given her the push to continue pursuing modelling adding that she was confident that she will bring the crown home.

“I’m inspired by Potts who represented the country well at the Miss World contest in China. I also want my presence to be felt

in the Philippines and I’m appealing to Zimbabweans to give me moral support so that I do not disappoint.”

