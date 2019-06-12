By Clayton Masekesa

MDC Alliance has embarked on a door to door campaign to drum up support for its candidate in the forth coming ward 26 Nyanga South by-election slated for this weekend.

MDC Alliance candidate Vincent Bopoto will stand against Bisset Mapeta of Zanu PF. Nyanga South ward 26 fell vacant after the death of MDC Alliance councillor Elias Mashumba.

The door to door campaigns are being led by MDC Manicaland provincial organising secretary Itai Masaka and youth organising secretary Cloud Nengomasha.

The team on Saturday and Sunday visited compounds that include Nyakupinga, Erin, Mutarazi, Arcadia and Selbourne outlining the party manifesto.

Speaking to Zimbabwe Morning Post on Sunday Bopoto was excitement by the campaign “We toured every compound and every household including war veterans stronghold of Nyakupinga area. Everybody needs change and everybody is suffering,” said Bopoto.

“Their only hope is MDC led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa. We are going to do our best to retain the seat,” he said.

“The response so far is commendable. Our provincial team of young and energetic youths has given people in our ward hope,” Bopoto said.

Masaka said the party would be rolling out some programmes. “We are a serious party and very soon we will be rolling out some visibility programmes and the launch of our ward 26 campaign is a springboard to our rural focus. Ward 26 was long liberated and will never belong to Zanu PF,” Masaka said. Zimmorningpost