COREY Meikle was influential as hosts Zimbabwe won the inaugural Titan Law Polo International tourney that featured East Africa Polo champions Kenya at Thorne Park Polo Ground in Mazowe at the weekend.

Corey, who plays for Bushman Rock Polo Club and has featured for the national team for more than 10 years, captained Zimbabwe playing as handicap three and managed to score a hat-trick on the opening day.

For Kenya, Archie Voorspuy, a handicap three player, was outstanding, scoring four goals with all assists coming from teammate Izzy Parson.

Kenya struggled in the first chukka but after the break they came back stronger and determined as they looked a much better side.

Parson went on to score the goal of the tournament in the last chukka with the game ending 6-5 in favour of Zimbabwe.

The second and last game was played on Saturday and it ended 6-6 with both team captains Voorspuy and Meikle scoring hat-tricks for their teams as handicapped three players Richard Brown and Parson scored two goals each while Thomas Wood and Joss Craig scored one each.

Zimbabwe won the tournament with one win and one draw with Voorspuy being the man of the tournament as the top goalscorer with seven goals.

Kenya were pleased with the results and also acknowledged the development that has happened in the sport of polo in Zimbabwe over the years.

Teams Zimbabwe comprised some of the country’s best polo players, Paul Johnson, Corey Meikle, Thomas Weed and Richard Brown who all play professional polo.

The Polo International was sponsored by Titan Law, owned by prominent lawyer Gerald Mlotshwa, who was recently appointed as the board chair of the Sports Commission.

“A win for Zimbabwe was a perfect birthday present for me,” said Farai Mlotshwa, the wife of the sponsor, who was also celebrating her birthday on Saturday, the day Zimbabwe won the tournament.

