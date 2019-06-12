Showbiz Correspondent

TAKESURE Zamara, South Africa’s Hlengiwe Ntombela-Mthethwa, Mimmie Tarukwana and Nompumelelo Bhebhe are among the many artistes who will feature at the Harvest House International Church Live DVD recording this Sunday.

The recording dubbed “At the Altar” will be done at the ZITF Hall 4, starting at 2PM.

Also part of the recording will be Sipho Snowy, WeNyasha, Brian Bangura, Brian Barah and Carlos Jiri.

This will be the church’s second live DVD recording after last year’s Genesis Volume 1.

Admission has been pegged at $2 or RTGS$10.