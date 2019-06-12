Opera is rolling out what it’s calling the world’s first gaming browser with Opera GX. Opera GX is an offshoot of the brand’s regular browser that adds in performance turning controls, which should be somewhat familiar to PC gamers.







Features of the brower

As we all know browsers like Chrome-if left unchecked-will devour every last gigabyte of memory you have in your system.But by opening the sidebar of Opera GX, users can access GX control and limit how much memory and the CPU usage their system is allocating to the web browser, which, in turn, gives more room for your game. Of course, limiting the amount of RAM available to Opera GX will have some adverse effects like slower page loads and limiting the amount webpages you’re able to store to cache.

Another feature of this Opera GX sidebar is Twitch integration, which allows users to see whether all their favorite streamers are currently going live or not. And just like the regular Opera browser, users can pop out a Twitch or YouTube video into its own picture- and-picture window to keep watching even while playing a game in fullscreen.







Opera GX also features a curated page of information for gamers called GX Corner. And on top of that, GX Corner also aggregates daily news on games, entertainment, and technology.

Feature for non-gamers

Opera GX includes all popular features found in the regular Opera browser such as an ad blocker, a free VPN service, a video pop-out, and access to chat services like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp right from its sidebar

Is it available yet?

This new gaming browser will be available to download as an open access beta for now with an official launch planned for later this

year.