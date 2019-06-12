Business Correspondent

WOMEN Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Sithembiso Nyoni, says the establishment of Silo shops countrywide would help tame escalation of prices and create more business opportunities for ordinary people.

Government has already set aside $70 million towards the initiative, which will see people’s shops being set up to normalise access to basic goods on the back of rampant acts of economic sabotage by some business players.

Silo Food Industries, a stand-alone State-owned commercial entity after being unbundled from the Grain Marketing Board, would play a key role in the distribution of affordable basics in all corners of the country from cities, towns and villages.

Speaking during a public clean-up programme in Umzingwane District last Friday, Minister Nyoni condemned wanton price increases and said Government was taking urgent steps to normalise the situation.

She encouraged locals to organise themselves and take advantage of the shops to start income generating projects.

The minister presided over the cleaning campaign in the district and encouraged communities to keep their environment clean.

Umzingwane has been chosen to participate at the United Nations programme that will upgrade trading and sports facilities for women.

Minister Nyoni encouraged locals to be actively involved in key decision making for devolution to succeed. She said resources will be availed to support developmental projects.

The minister toured Umzingwane Milk Centre where she was briefed about operations and challenges. She advised members to seek more land for the cooperative and fence it off using money from the devolution fund.

Minister Nyoni pledged to source five heifers for the milk centre from Dendairy. She also visited Mlanjeni housing cooperative and encouraged members to scale up their projects.

Minister Nyoni also donated an assortment of mathematics books and bond paper to Irisvale Secondary School.

She was accompanied by local Member of the National Assembly, Retired Brigadier General Levy Mayihlome.

Also present was council chairman, Mr Jethro Moyo, provincial development officers, district administrator, Mrs Siphathisiwe Mlotshwa and acting chief executive officer for Umzingwane, Mr Bekithemba Ndlovu.