Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors’ fundraising committee is confident of reaching its targeted US$500 000 figure when it hosts a fundraising dinner at Cresta Lodge in Harare today where President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour.

The committee is chaired by acting Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe, who is deputised by Zifa board member responsible for finance Philemon Machana and businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Other members of the committee are Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joe Biggie Matiza, Minister of Industry and Commerce Nqobizitha Ndlovu, Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr, Zimpapers chief executive officer Pikirayi Deketeke, Zifa board member Sugar Chagonda, NetOne chief executive officer Lazarus Muchenje, Devine Ndlukula, TelOne managing director Chipo Mtasa and Sports and Recreation Commission officials.

The committee’s spokesperson and businesswoman Eve Gadzikwa said they are excited and ready for today’s event where a table of 10 will cost RTGS$5 000.

“Judging by the amount of interest from the corporate world and the public at large, it’s all promising to be an oversubscribed event. It’s the first major ceremony for the committee since it was appointed by His Excellency President Mnangagwa in May,” said Gadzikwa.

“We are urging and inviting all stakeholders to come on board and support our Warriors. We will soon be rolling out a number of activities as part of the national public relations campaign as we rally support for our national squad. There will be replica jerseys, road shows and fan parks dotted around the country.”

She said the public will soon be informed of merchant codes where they can donate whatever amount towards the fund.

Machana said whatever is realised from the fundraising initiative will be channelled directly to the Warriors’ players and technical staff.