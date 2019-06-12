Akademy.AI isnt too pleased. Why? Well, only 22% of the world’s AI professionals are women, and they profoundly dislike this statistic and have decided to do something. That’s why they have opted to offer a full scholarship for their 10 week AI Engineer Bootcamp.







The AI Engineer Bootcamp is an intensive, full-time experience where you will start by learning the fundamentals of AI and go all the way to implementing your own neural network and applying it to a real-world problem. Our commitment is to fully prepare you to get into a junior Data scientist or AI engineer role, and apply your knowledge towards positive contributions to society. Akademy.AI

Requirements

The next bootcamp will be in Barcelona and you need the following to apply:







Solid Python experience or Computer Sciences degree

Unstoppable thirst for learning

Watery eyes when talking about AI’s potential for social change

The deadline for applications is on the 20th of June so make it quick if you’re going to apply.

WHAT’S INCLUDED IN THE SCHOLARSHIP?

The scholarship only covers the cost of the 10 weeks AI engineer Bootcamp (€5990).

All additional expenses associated with attending the Bootcamp are to be covered by the students. This includes, but is not necessarily limited to, travel cost to Barcelona and Food and accommodation (estimated cost of living at 1000€ / month).

NOT A WOMAN BUT STILL UNDERREPRESENTED?

If you don’t identify yourself as a woman but you still belong to an underrepresented group within the AI professional environment, you may still be eligible for our We All Fit Scholarship! In the application, we will give you the opportunity to tell us in which way you would like to contribute to create a more diverse AI environment. So, no excuses, apply now!

Apply for AI Engineer Bootcamp here