Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

All is set for the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival Masvingo provincial finals taking place in Zaka on Saturday.

Ten groups will vie for top honours at the finals slated for Rambanai Beerhall with the winner set to represent the province at the national finals.

Some of the participating groups are Horiatongo from Bondolfi Teachers’ College, Darerimwe from Great Zimbabwe University (GZU), Dzimba Dzamambwe from Chief Mugabe area in Masvingo district, Maungira from Zaka, Kamba Shangara and Muchongowoyo from Hippo Valley.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Masvingo provincial manager, Helen Mudefi said preparations for the finals were at an advanced stage with the participating groups ready to showcase their talent.

“Our preparations are at an advanced stage although our venue is bit small. The 10 groups have confirmed participation at the event being sponsored by Delta Beverages,” said Mudefi.

She said the arts extravaganza whose main objective is to identify and nurture talent, is expected to start at 11.30AM. It will be graced by members of the Zimbabwe Tradition Dancers Association (ZTDA).

“We urge everyone in Zaka and other parts of Masvingo province to come and celebrate traditional dancing with us,” said Mudefu.

Last year, Madzimbabwe from Chief Mugabe area represented the province at the national finals where they lost to Mashonaland Central’s Guruve Marimba.

